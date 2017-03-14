The Drop: MGMT, Ravyn Lenae, Dashboard Confessional & Son Lux

Here's why Thursday is low-key the best day of the week: Before the weekend hits, there's always an outpouring of album releases on Friday. So, if you're like us, then you're staying up tonight to get that first glorious listen when your new faves drop right at midnight. If you're also hunting for fresh new sounds, scroll down and get familiar with both of the artists on our list in the roundup, below.
Ravyn Lenae- Crush EP
This Chicago R&B singer will snatch your wig with her latest batch of funky jams. Collaborating with Steve Lacy on all five of these soul tunes is pure genius and a step in the right direction for both rising stars. Paint the town red with love, girl.
MGMT- Little Dark Age
Your favorite synth-poppers for the past decade have returned with an exhilarating album that keeps listeners dancing on the tops of their toes. Keep 2018 weird, y'all!
Dashboard Confessional- Crooked Shadows
Emo kids, rejoice! Chris Carrabba has returned to mend all of our broken hearts with his band's seventh studio album of rock ballads. Don't fight the feeling: the true teenager inside needs you to embrace this moment of redemption.
Son Lux- Brighter Wounds
The Ryan Lott-fronted trio continues to leave everyone in a dreamy state of with their introspective, genre-blending music. We may not be able to control what's going on in the world, but at least we can choose the soundtrack as everything crumbles into oblivion.