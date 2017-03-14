The Drop: MGMT, Ravyn Lenae, Dashboard Confessional & Son Lux

Photo courtesy of Ravyn Lenae

Here's why Thursday is low-key the best day of the week: Before the weekend hits, there's always an outpouring of album releases on Friday. So, if you're like us, then you're staying up tonight to get that first glorious listen when your new faves drop right at midnight. If you're also hunting for fresh new sounds, scroll down and get familiar with both of the artists on our list in the roundup, below.