Aly & AJ Reunite With Dylan Sprouse & Talk Comebacks On TRL

Photo by Cara/Getty Images/MTV

Disney Channel alums Dylan Sprouse and Aly & AJ touched down in the TRL studio today to fill everyone in on their big comebacks this year. A few months ago, Aly & AJ dropped their Ten Years EP, their first new project in a decade. Dylan recently wrapped up filming for his next project Banana Split, a comedy about the complicated dynamics of high school relationships. And in case you weren't already aware, he owns a brewery in Brooklyn called All-Wise Meadery so feel free to visit him (if you're at least 21 years old).

During the show, the Michalka sisters casually revealed that AJ is actually the one who gets cheeky on the cover art for their latest single "Take Me." It was the perfect segue for Dylan to share a story about one of Cole's most badass moments of all time... definitely don't try to rob the Riverdale star, because he'll find you! University of Miami student Destiny James also phoned in to talk about being surprised with an academic scholarship from Drake, which is kind of a BIG DEAL.

Aly & AJ closed out the show with a mellow performance of their new song "Promises." Watch the full acoustic set in the video below. TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!