Olivia O'Brien Goes Glam For Her Gorgeous "No Love" Video

Photo by Nesrin Danan

"You act like you did it yourself, but you're just taking credit for somebody else"

Back in November, Olivia O'Brien made a big splash when she dropped her It's Not That Deep, and today she's graced us with an official video for the track "No Love." Co-directed with Chandler Lass, the visual shows the singer-songwriter all glammed channeling her inner Golden Age movie star, but looking gloomy AF at Delilah in L.A. Throughout the monochrome video, Olivia roams the room by herself while saturated groups of people getting lit in the swanky restaurant are frozen in place.

Olivia says that the song means a lot to her because it's about her personal experiences living in Los Angeles. "It's crazy how much we really don't know about those around us," she said. "I hope my words can give people a little bit of perspective when it comes to the idea of Hollywood."

A few weeks ago, Olivia upgraded Jack & Jack's ballad "Beg" with a soulful acoustic version of the track. Watch her unfiltered vision come to life in the "No Love" video below.