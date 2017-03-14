Watch The Cast Of The 15:17 To Paris Tell Their Amazing True Story

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Back in 2015, three Americans boarded a train headed to Paris and found themselves in the midst of stopping a terrorist attack. Clint Eastwood decided to bring this incredible true story to life on the big screen, but instead of hiring a bunch of A-list actors to play the parts, the director cast the real heroes to portray themselves. The 15:17 To Paris stars Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone dropped into the TRL studio to re-tell the entire experience and discuss recreating such a pivotal moment in their lives.

"It was a lot of fun really. You would think it would be stressful, but it's just the three of us and the boss so it was just a blast," said Alek. "We had music behind it this time and slow-mo... It's fantastic."

The 15:17 To Paris premieres in theaters on February 9. Watch the whole chat with the cast in the video below.