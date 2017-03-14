Lauv & Amara La Negra Share Their Views On Love On TRL

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Love & Hip-Hop Miami star Amara La Negra is an absolute riot so it was only a matter of time before she brought all of her Afro-Latina flavor to the TRL studio. San Francisco artist Lauv also rolled through to explain his tender love for chicken nuggets and the inspiration behind his ongoing playlist project I met you when I was 18.

After a light-hearted discussion about her stance on cheating, Amara spoke up about the lack of representation in the entertainment industry and her personal experience with colorism as an artist. "At the end of the day, somebody should talk about it," she said. "As a Latina, I don't see people that look like myself on TV. We're not on magazines, we're not in movies, we're not anywhere. Anytime that they do put us out, for the most part, it's not in a positive light... I'm gonna keep talking about it until I see some type of difference." She also announced that her next single called "Insecure" will be dropping on February 15.

Later on, LAUV turned the studio bright blue for a live performance of his hit single "I Like Me Better" below. (The track has been streamed more than 332 million times on Spotify, no biggie.) Tune into TRL on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!