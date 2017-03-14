Junglepussy Marks Her Territory With "State Of The Union"

Photo by Bobby Doherty

In 2014, Shayna McHayle changed the rap world as we knew it with her debut album Satisfaction Guaranteed under the name Junglepussy. The next year, the Brooklyn rapper released Pregnant with Success and continued to speak out on issues in the black community, empowering black women to love themselves. Since then, the 26-year-old has been keeping a low profile, but she's set to make her film debut in next month's Andrew Bujalski's Support the Girls alongside Regina Hall, AJ Michalka and Haley Lu Richardson, premiering at SXSW.

But on the music side, Junglepussy is finally back with material from her forthcoming third album. Today, she presents us with the first taste in the form of her new Shy Guy-produced single "State of the Union." In a recent interview with DAZED, Junglepussy explained the origins of the tongue-twister track.

"That song is literally just what's been going on in the house," she said. "It really should have been called ‘State of the Pussy.’ It’s basically the trailer to the project; it’s me addressing the people. I'm here, I'm ready."

Junglepussy's next album is due out sometime this year, but a release date has not been revealed at this time. For now, stream the playful song in full below.