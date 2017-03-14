Busta Rhymes Talks Peter Dinklage & Janet Jackson On TRL

Photo by Cara/Getty Images/MTV

It hasn't even been a week since the Super Bowl, but we're all still thinking about the Doritos commercial where Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage skillfully lip-syncs Busta Rhymes' iconic verse on "Look At Me Now." As it turns out, Busta was seriously impressed with Dinklage's rap skills, revealing that the actor even spit some bars of his own on set. Like anyone with a pulse, Busta is a HUGE fan of Thrones and may even have more in the works with the man behind Tyrion Lannister.

In honor of Throwback Thursday, the rapper reflected on some of his major career highlights, like performing with Eminem at MTV's Spring Break in 1998 and collaborating on "What's It Gonna Be?!" with Janet Jackson. His close friend and collaborator Bangladesh also made a surprise appearance to share some fun stories from the past.

Later on, Busta was joined on stage by R&B artist Ravyn Lenae, who recently finished touring with SZA and is set to drop her Crush EP tomorrow. EDM mastermind Steve Aoki also dropped in after just getting back from Germany, where he performed at the first-ever rave in zero gravity. After discussing the future of music videos, Steve also filled us in on his "Mic Drop" remix with BTS officially going gold before caking a fan in the face, because why not?

Ravyn closed out the show with an intimate performance of her latest single "Sticky." (Fun fact: Ravyn's "boo thang" is a member of her band!)