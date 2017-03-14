Gus Dapperton Saves The Day With His You Think You’re a Comic! EP

Art direction by Matthew Dillon Cohen

Have you been feeling down lately? Gus Dapperton is here to comfort you in your time of need with his newly released record You Think You’re a Comic!. By now, you should be familiar with the New York artist's quirky sense of style that permeates through every single thing that he touches. His latest project contains four tracks, including the delightfully scrumptious single "Prune, You Talk Funny" and "I Have Lost My Pearls," an angsty slow-burner that references John Steinbeck's 1947 classic The Pearl.

Of course, it wouldn't be a product of Gus Dapperton if there wasn't an upbeat, synth-soaked song in the mix... That's where "Amadelle With Love" comes in. The EP closes on a more somber note with "Beyond Amends," a piano-driven tear jerker reflecting on the demise of a relationship. In conclusion, it's a little soul crushing but sort of feels good?

You Think You’re a Comic! is available to stream now on Apple Music. Feel the groove and don't fight the feelings that pour out—it's all natural, baby. Love yourself!