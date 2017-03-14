Morning Bop: Have A Savage Day The Ciara Way

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "I'm Out" by Ciara featuring Nicki Minaj because you should start the week off savage AF.
While you crank that up, here are three trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Sonder marks their return with "One Night Only"
Hopefully this means that the trio is on the verge of releasing the follow-up to last year's Into EP.
Topaz Jones casually drops A Side/B Side Part 1
The New Jersey native finally shares two fresh singles with a little help from his fam.
wyd doesn't hold back on their debut single "wtf"
The Columbus-based folk pop duo makes a powerful introduction with this beautifully heartbreaking piano ballad.