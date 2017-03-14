Photo by Samuel Rotter

Morning Bop: Prepare To Get Addicted To Diamond White

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Cleopatron (Drunk On Me)" by Diamond White because it's a delicious banger.

While you crank that up, here are three trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Tinashe shares "Faded Love" featuring Future

    Buckle up for the Joyride, baby.

  2. Iman Shumpert drops his new single "Pull Up"

    The NBA star did not come to play!

  3. Soccer Mommy will break your heart with the painfully honest "Still Clean"

    The single is featured on her forthcoming album Clean due out on March 2 via Fat Possum.