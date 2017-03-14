Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Morning Bop: Spread Love Unapologetically Like CupcakKe

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Crayons" by cupcakKe because love is love and we fully support this pro-LGBT rights anthem.

While you crank that up, here are 10 trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Lion Babe stay sweet on "Honey Dew"

    Add this Simen Sez-produced song to your playlist right now.

  2. Normani & Khalid unite on "Love Lies"

    The collab is fresh off the soundtrack of Love, Simon.

  3. Westerman's "Confirmation" is the most beautiful song you'll hear all day

    No need to thank me for introducing you to your new favorite London artist.

  4. Rina Sawayama drops "Valentine (What's It Gonna Be)"

    Your heart is about to be healed, baby.

  5. VanJess connect with Goldlink on "Through Enough"

    This California-based sister duo is coming in hot with modern R&B jams for a new generation.

  6. Kim Petras shares "Heart To Break"

    Making mistakes can be fun sometimes, especially in the game of love.

  7. Rhye shares a touching visual for "Song For You"

    Brb crying for all of eternity!

  8. Rayana Jay has blessed us with the Love, Rayana EP

    It's like blowing a kiss straight into your ears.

  9. Cuco's "Sunnyside" is a groovy slow jam that will warm your heart

    The Los Angeles-based artist stuns again on his latest single.

  10. Listen to Pinky Pinky's Hot Tears EP

    Shred the day away with this jam packed project.