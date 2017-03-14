Morning Bop: "Forget" This Week Ever Happened With Lianne La Havas

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Forget" by Lianne La Havas because it's been a long week so let's jump right into the weekend already.
While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Beach House returns with "Lemon Glow"
This brand spankin' new single will beam you right up!
Frank Ocean released a beautiful cover of "Moon River"
Somewhere out there, Timothée Chalamet is weeping.
Ella Mai strips down to the basics in her "Naked" video
The English R&B singer embraces every body for her latest visual.
Kitten's "I Did It!" is the perfect anthem for moving on
Frontwoman Chloe Chaidez told Stereogum that the song is about "the kind of mistake that ends up showing you the way forward." The single is fresh off the band's forthcoming sophomore album.
Shamir will make a homebody out of you with "Room"
The acoustic jam is the title track on his upcoming EP due out on March 9.
Daydream away with Raveena's "I Won't Mind"
A pretty voice, a piano and a harp are a recipe for a wonderful day ahead.