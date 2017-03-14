Chloe x Halle Share Their "The Kids Are Alright" Visual

Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImag

Slowly but surely, Chloe x Halle have been plotting their 2018 takeover with a carefully planned release schedule. Today, the sister duo drops the official music video for their latest single "The Kids Are Alright" and it's just as cute as you'd expect. Naturally, Chloe x Halle are front and center in the spotlight of this home movie-style visual shot on location at YouTube Space NYC. Overall, it's a pretty minimal concept, but they pull it off flawlessly. Watch the production unfold in the video below.