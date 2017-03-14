Kero Kero Bonito's "Only Acting" Will Hit You Hard In The Feels

Photo courtesy of Kero Kero Bonito

Almost two years have passed since Kero Kero Bonito dropped their debut album Bonito Generation, but the pop trio has finally returned with some fresh material to fire you up this morning. "Only Acting" is the first taste of what is evidently a new phase of KKB—this new single is nothing like their previously released bops "Lipslap" or "Trampoline." Rather than stick to their usual synth-pop formula, the grungy track is driven by guitars, bass and drums. "I thought I was only acting, but I felt exactly like it was all for real," frontwoman Sarah Perry sings over all the shredding. "I sure didn't know it hurt so, but the rehearsal could show you how to feel inside."

The single sounds like it was pulled out of some sort of Japanese horror flick which is definitely the vibe for the accompanying visual by Homer & Farley. Ready or not, a new era of Kero Kero Bonito is coming! Fully immerse yourself in the KKB universe through the video below.