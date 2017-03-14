Bea Miller Performs Her Self-Love Anthem "S.L.U.T." On TRL

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

X Factor extraordinaire Bea Miller is on the heels of dropping her highly anticipated sophomore album Aurora, so we had to have her come through the TRL studio. The 19-year-old has been in town for New York Fashion Week, and in addition to gushing about some of her favorite new designers, the singer-songwriter also talked about going from fan to friend with the one and only Demi Lovato.

During the show, Bea put cheaters on blast in conversation with Tamara Dhia, DC Young Fly and Spencer Pratt after watching a cheat-tastic preview of tonight's episode of Siesta Key. From there, they dove into an entertaining discussion about how to clean up your social media feed after a breakup and stanned Jhene Aiko's unfiltered comments on a recent photo of Big Sean.

Bea also told the hosts about a past experience with slut-shaming and how it ultimately inspired her latest single "S.L.U.T.," an unapologetic anthem that completely redefines the derogatory term. "I feel like women need to empower other women," she said. "If men see women tearing women down then they think it's okay and it's not. You need to support other women, we need to be there for one another."

Bea also pledged her allegiance for #freethenipple which sort of became the theme for today's show. Later on, Bea performed "S.L.U.T." live in the studio. The track has been streamed more than 4.3 million times on Spotify and featured on last year's Chapter Three: Yellow EP. Bea's Aurora album is out on February 23 via Hollywood Records. Watch her set in the video below and tune into TRL on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!