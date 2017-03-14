Photo by Cara/MTV/Getty Images

Rowan Blanchard is one of the coolest teens on the planet, so the fact that she graced the TRL studio with her presence was a huge honor. The 16-year-old actress and activist stars alongside Oprah and Reese Witherspoon in March's Ava DuVernay-directed adaptation of A Wrinkle In Time so it was imperative to get the insider info on that whole experience. Rowan also just made her big book debut with Still Here, a scrapbook of original art from some of her favorite photographers, poets, artists and friends which she was eager to discuss.

Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan also rolled through Times Square to perform his latest single "Changed" and talk about his mission to motivate listeners with his music. (He also bonded with Rowan about Black Panther which officially premieres this week!) Watch the set in the video below and tune into TRL on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!