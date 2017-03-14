Lauv's "Getting Over You" Might Cause A Romantic Relapse

Photo courtesy of Lauv

Last week, the whole world fell head over heels for Lauv after his stunning performance at TRL. Today, the (chicken) tender-loving artist has released another one of his heartfelt songs into the wild. Just in time for Valentine's Day, "Getting Over You" was practically made for anyone who is single right now and still going through the motions of starting over without their significant other.

“The song falls towards the end of the story behind my playlist 'I met you when I was 18,'" Lauv said in a press release. "The lyrics are about the feeling after a breakup where you think you might literally never get over it, and you’re living with what feels like an endless cycle of self-destruction, loathing, and emptiness.”

Resist the urge to text your ex by streaming this song instead. The only way to move is on!