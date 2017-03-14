Watch Tyga & Iggy Azalea Celebrate Valentine's Day On TRL

Photo by Cara/Getty Images/MTV

The TRL studio was overflowing with love today as Iggy Azalea and Tyga decided to spend their Valentine's Day with DC Young Fly and Tamara Dhia. During the show, the rappers reflected on their love lives, shared some valuable advice to properly woo your boo, and gave updates on their upcoming projects.

Iggy also shared a sneak peak of her lyric video for her comeback single "Savior" featuring Quavo. After running through the trending topics, the rappers opened up even more about their personal lives in a heated round of I Did It (where Iggy did not hesitate to throw some serious shade at her ex Nick Young). A fan dared Iggy to read the last text message she sent and she willingly obliged... Turns out it was a text to Paris Hilton about attending her birthday party, NBD.

Last but not least, Tyga performed his latest single "Temperature" for the studio. Re-live the moment below and tune into TRL on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!