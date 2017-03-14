Lil Skies & Francia Raisa Bond Over Their Love For Roses On TRL

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

The TRL studio was poppin' when Pennsylvania rapper Lil Skies and Grown-ish star Francia Raisa dropped into the building. During a fun discussion about tattoos, Francia and Skies wound up bonding over roses, which they both have tattooed on different parts of their bodies. Skies identifies with being a dark rose, which is why he incorporated it into the title of his latest mixtape, Life of a Dark Rose. As for Francia, she got a rose inked on her ankle to stick it to a disapproving ex.

Later on, Francia shared her feelings on friendship and how it's something that is really important to her, as demonstrated by her decision to donate her kidney to her BFF Selena Gomez.

"I think the important thing about friendship that people forget is just because you give doesn't mean you always have to receive," she said. "Our friendship is amazing and it's continuing to be amazing, it hasn't changed. I think that's what friendship is about, being there for one another but not expecting anything in return. It's unconditional love honestly."

After Lil Skies opened up about his mission to live a healthy life without drugs, he performed "Red Roses" with Landon Cube. The track has been played more than 29.8 million times on Spotify and continues to rack up streams. Watch the whole set in the video below and tune into TRL on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!