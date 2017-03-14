Janelle Monáe Just Dropped The Most Insane Trailer For Her Next Album

Photo by JUCO

It's been five years since Janelle Monáe put out a new album, but that's because she's been busy expanding her horizons as an award-winning movie star and the boss behind Wondaland Records. Today, the multi-hyphenate icon marked her official return to the music world by surprise-dropping a trailer for her forthcoming record Dirty Computer, and it's honestly better than most of the movies in theaters right now (with the exception of Ryan Coogler's phenomenal Black Panther). Tessa Thompson stars in the "emotion picture" alongside Janelle and from what we can see in this teaser, it's going to be some sort of sci-fi romance drama I'm already in love with.

According to a press release, Dirty Computer is an album with an accompanying narrative film project. Lose your mind in the orbit of Janelle's galaxy in the teaser below. The clip only runs 32 seconds long, but you're guaranteed to get hooked.