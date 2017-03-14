Drake Is A Very Generous Papi In His "God's Plan" Video

Photo by ARON M. SPRECHER/AFP/Getty Images

Before the official release of "God's Plan," Drake commented on how the video is "the most important thing I have ever done in my career" in a post on Instagram. As the video begins to unfold, Drake reveals that he had a budget of $996,631.90 for the whole production, but he decided to "give it all away" to communities in need. From there, the camera jumps to different neighborhoods where Drake and his crew pop up to surprise local residents with free food, supplies, clothes or money. From families and hotel maids to college students like Destiny James and the Lotus House Women's Shelter, the rapper lends a helping hand to all. It's incredibly inspiring and might make you tear up a little bit if you have a heart. Watch Drake do his part and deliver good deeds in the touching video below.