Rejjie Snow's Dear Annie Album Is Here At Last

Photo courtesy of Rejjie Snow

After years of patiently waiting, Rejjie Snow has finally released his debut full-length album Dear Annie on 300 Entertainment. Leading up to the big drop, the Irish rapper put out the project in two parts, but now all of the songs can be consumed together as intended. Rejjie's record runs 20 tracks deep and features a variety of special guests including Anna Of The North, Aminé, Jesse James Solomon, Danna Williams, Jesse Boykins III and more to enhance the quality of his rich sound.

From start to finish, Dear Annie is an enjoyable expression of the highs and lows of Rejjie's journey as a black man trying to find himself within the context of a creative world that often turns against him. Whether he's grieving an ex, sipping his troubles away, stressing about money, or seducing a MILF, there's no doubt that you'll find some common ground. Set off your weekend right and bump the entire hip-hop project in full below.