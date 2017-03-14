Morning Bop: "Focus" On The Day Ahead Like Saweetie

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Focus" by Saweetie because it's a bossy anthem that will help you stay on the grind.
While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Tinashe is a vision in her "Faded Love" video
YES QUEEN.
Keke Palmer shares a fierce lyric video for "Bossy"
Get it, girl.
Adamn Killa releases new single "Bumble Bee"
This track sounds so good it'll sting your ears.
Babe Simpson's "Radio Song" is a gem
Stop what you're doing and stream it right now!
SAKIMA drops "Death Is in the Air"
If the rapture turns out to be real, I want this song to play as I'm on my way out.
Odie's "Faith" will give you something to believe in
The Nigerian artist continues to impress with his third single.
Ezra Koenig's demo version of "I Promise You" is too cute
Peter Rabbit is one lucky guy!