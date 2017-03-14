Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Morning Bop: "Focus" On The Day Ahead Like Saweetie

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Focus" by Saweetie because it's a bossy anthem that will help you stay on the grind.

While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Tinashe is a vision in her "Faded Love" video

    YES QUEEN.

  2. Keke Palmer shares a fierce lyric video for "Bossy"

    Get it, girl.

  3. Adamn Killa releases new single "Bumble Bee"

    This track sounds so good it'll sting your ears.

  4. Babe Simpson's "Radio Song" is a gem

    Stop what you're doing and stream it right now!

  5. SAKIMA drops "Death Is in the Air"

    If the rapture turns out to be real, I want this song to play as I'm on my way out.

  6. Odie's "Faith" will give you something to believe in

    The Nigerian artist continues to impress with his third single.

  7. Ezra Koenig's demo version of "I Promise You" is too cute

    Peter Rabbit is one lucky guy!