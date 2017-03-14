Morning Bop: Set Your Alarm To Lizzo

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Phone" by Lizzo because we all get messy sometimes.
While you crank that up, here are three trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Superogranism shares new single "Reflections On The Screen"
The pop collective does it again! Their self-titled album is due out on March 2 via Domino Records.
-
Stranger Things star Natalie Dyer is the leading lady in James Bay's "Wild Love" video
Don't miss the CGI butterflies!
-
Demo Taped keeps things simple on "Own It"
The single is featured on his forthcoming Momentary EP which drops on February 23.