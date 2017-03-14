Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Morning Bop: Set Your Alarm To Lizzo

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Phone" by Lizzo because we all get messy sometimes.

While you crank that up, here are three trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Superogranism shares new single "Reflections On The Screen"

    The pop collective does it again! Their self-titled album is due out on March 2 via Domino Records.

  2. Stranger Things star Natalie Dyer is the leading lady in James Bay's "Wild Love" video

    Don't miss the CGI butterflies!

  3. Demo Taped keeps things simple on "Own It"

    The single is featured on his forthcoming Momentary EP which drops on February 23.