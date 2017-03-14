Morning Bop: Set Your Alarm To Lizzo

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Phone" by Lizzo because we all get messy sometimes.

While you crank that up, here are three trending news stories to keep tabs on today: