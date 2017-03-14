Morning Bop: Aminé & Missy Elliot Are All You Need This Week

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday’s #MorningBop is Missy Elliott's remix of "Red Mercedes" by Aminé because it's a full-on MOOD.
While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Kero Kero Bonito surprise drops their TOTEP EP
No big deal...
Lil Yachty announces his next album
Lil Boat 2. March 9th. pic.twitter.com/MOIKPxtP9B— king of the youth (@lilyachty) February 21, 2018
Lil Boat 2 drops on March 9, mark your calendar!
Betty Who's "Ignore Me" is the best form of rejection for rejection
This officially marks the pop singer's first single as an independent artist.
Post Animal releases new single "Ralphie"
I hear you, Joe Keery... The band's next album When I Think Of You In A Castle is slated for release on April 20 via Polyvinyl.
Wiki taps Suspect & Antwon for two new tracks
Because who doesn't like to pretend that their life is a video game that they will win eventually?
Hop Along shares "Not Abel"
The acoustic tune is fresh off the band's forthcoming album Bark Your Head Off, Dog due out on April 6 on Saddle Creek.