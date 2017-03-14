Morning Bop: All Hail Ashanti On This Holy Throwback Thursday

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Rock With U (Awww Baby)" by Ashanti because it's a classic that deserves all the respect that this world has to offer.
While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Let's Eat Grandma's "Hot Pink" video is like a mini episode of Black Mirror
The SOPHIE and Faris Badwan-produced banger gets a glitchy visual to match. Maybe put down your phone every once in a while?
Pale Waves has released their ALL THE THINGS I NEVER SAID EP
Let the synth pop band dazzle you with all four of these tasty tunes.
Charlotte Day Wilson shares a beautiful visual for "Stone Woman"
The Devon Little-directed video is for the title track of her new album coming out on February 23.
CupcakKe shares her video for "Fullest"
I suddenly have an urge to go out with my friends and be a social butterfly.
Lil Uzi Vert & Playboi Carti team up on "Bankroll"
Please play this at precisely the moment when my direct deposit hits, thanks!
I want to live inside Kitten's "I Did It!" music video
So many good looks!
Speedy Ortiz returns with "Lucky 88"
The single is included on the band's forthcoming album Twerp Verse due out on April 27 via Carpark Records.