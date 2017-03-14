Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Lexus

Morning Bop: Have A Scary Good Weekend With Liana Bank$

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday’s #MorningBop is "Ghost" by Liana Bank$ because it's wavy baby!

While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Listen to Lizzie Loveless' new single "You Don't Know"

    The TEEN member is coming out on top with her own solo material.

  2. Twin Shadow shares two new singles

    The HAIM-assisted "Saturdays" and "Little Woman" will both be featured on his forthcoming album Caer due out on April 27.

  3. Porches puts on a one-man show in his sweet “Goodbye” video

    I spy with my little eye OKAY KAYA...

  4. Chance The Rapper, Charli XCX, Skrillex, Blood Orange, Beach House Daniel Caesar, Mitski & more to perform at FORM Arcosanti

    The festival goes down from May 11-13. Passes are now available to purchase here.

  5. Listen to Sunflower Bean's title track "Twentytwo"

    The band's full-length album drops on March 23 via Mom + Pop.

  6. Nabihah Iqbal goes old school for her "Zone 1 to 6000" video

    The Oliver Malin-directed visual complements the tone for this lovely spoken word soundbite.