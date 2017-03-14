Morning Bop: Have A Scary Good Weekend With Liana Bank$

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday’s #MorningBop is "Ghost" by Liana Bank$ because it's wavy baby!
While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Listen to Lizzie Loveless' new single "You Don't Know"
The TEEN member is coming out on top with her own solo material.
Twin Shadow shares two new singles
The HAIM-assisted "Saturdays" and "Little Woman" will both be featured on his forthcoming album Caer due out on April 27.
Porches puts on a one-man show in his sweet “Goodbye” video
I spy with my little eye OKAY KAYA...
Chance The Rapper, Charli XCX, Skrillex, Blood Orange, Beach House Daniel Caesar, Mitski & more to perform at FORM Arcosanti
The festival goes down from May 11-13. Passes are now available to purchase here.
Listen to Sunflower Bean's title track "Twentytwo"
The band's full-length album drops on March 23 via Mom + Pop.
Nabihah Iqbal goes old school for her "Zone 1 to 6000" video
The Oliver Malin-directed visual complements the tone for this lovely spoken word soundbite.