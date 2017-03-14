14 Rappers That Will Drastically Improve Your Life

Women are consistently proving their bosshood in every realm possible, so it shouldn't surprise anyone that they're out in the rap world putting men in their place one freestyle at a time. Lil' Kim and Remy Ma paved the way for queens like Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, but they aren't the only ones at the top of their game. Scroll down and get familiar with 14 game changers who are spitting bars better than the boys every chance that they get. You already know who run the world, don't front.
Junglepussy
Brooklyn has always been a hub where rap and hip-hop thrives, and Junglepussy currently reigns supreme in the area. Her sophomore album is slated to drop sometime this year and after the time we've had under the current administration, Lord knows we need it.
Noname
This Chicago MC initially gained recognition for her collaborations with Chance the Rapper, but in 2016 she stole all of the hearts with her debut album Telefone. While we haven't heard much from her since then, it's most likely because she's working on her next groundbreaking project.
Lizzo
This Minnesota-bred hip-hop artist will boost your confidence level to an all-time high with all of her empowering self-love anthems.
Princess Nokia
If you've been sleeping on this New York native, it's time to for you to wake the f- up. I promise that 1992 will change your life for the better. You can trust your soul with this Afro-Puerto Rican boss.
Saweetie
This Bay Area artist is in the early stages of her career, but she's not wasting any time for full-on domination. Her latest singles offer a taste of what she's got in store.
Kari Faux
This Donald Glover-approved rapper has contributed not one but two bangers to Issa Rae's Insecure soundtracks, proof that she's a legend in the making. If you're late on this discovery, feel free to start with her 2017 project Primary and work your way backwards.
Lady Leshurr
Good luck competing against this freestyle queen who's killing it across the pond with her unstoppable flow. Whether or not you're ready, she's coming in full force.
The Last Artful, Dodgr
This Portland rapper is bringing the west coast heat with her minimal trap hits as demonstrated on her collaborative project with producer Neill Von Tally titled Bone Music. Keep an eye out for her forthcoming debut album due out this year.
Tommy Genesis
After years of rolling with the Awful Records crew, this Canadian rapper is finally having her big breakout moment with the upcoming release of her debut album. Her latest singles have even been compared to the stylings of M.I.A.
K Rizz
This fierce Filipino rapper is not here for Asian stereotypes, never hesitating to put anyone on blast for blatant fetishism in her verses. Last week, she slayed on the runway at NYFW and her rise to stardom is only just beginning. For now, you can stream a handful of her singles on SoundCloud.
Kamaiyah
Oakland's very own continues to revive the infectious spirit of '90s rap with her body of mixtapes from her debut A Good Night in the Ghetto to last year's Before I Wake.
CupcakKe
This Chicago rapper makes material not for the faint of heart, but you'll grow to love her unapologetic nature when it comes to sexual freedom. We love a pro-LGBT rights icon. Lil' Kim would be proud.
pinkcaravan!
This St. Louis rapper's songs completely flip the script on childhood nostalgia and hit you with the harsh realness of adulthood. Last year, she dropped her a very sad happy birthday EP and I'm personally expecting even more from her in 2018. Eat up her latest single "pop, lock & lemon drops", it's a real treat.
Killavesi
Adamn Killa's partner in crime (and life) is a team player, but she's fully capable of standing out on her own. Bump her latest project Killa right now.