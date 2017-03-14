Watch Roy Woods Perform "Monday To Monday" On TRL

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

It hasn't officially been declared, but I think we can all agree that Drake qualifies as presidential material. Last week, he released his music video for "God's Plan", really a documentation of his human outreach work within the U.S., specifically for residents in Miami. (I get teary-eyed just thinking about it!) Today, the TRL fam had the honor of spending President's Day with his OVO signee Roy Woods. The Canadian artist came through rocking a bunch of gold bling with TRL's signature colors of black and yellow.

Spencer Pratt also returned for his weekly Siesta Key recap, but this time he got to dish on all the drama with the show's new villain Canvas Brummel. (He also boldly threw some shots at Laguna Beach and The Hills alum Lo Bosworth...) The cover stars for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue also stopped by to play the yummiest round of "I Did It" with Amy Pham.

After re-telling one of his earliest interactions with Drake on the set for the "Energy" video, Roy closed out the show with an energetic performance of his latest single "Monday to Monday." The track is featured on his debut album Say Less which is out now everywhere. Tune into TRL on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!