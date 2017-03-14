Leikeli47's "Attitude" Video Is A Way Of Life

Photo courtesy of Leikeli47

Last year, Leikeli47 blessed the universe with her debut full-length album Wash & Set. Since then, she's been flexing her boss status in many forms, from teaming up with Issa Rae on the Insecure soundtrack to performing at GIRLSCHOOL's third annual women and femmes-fronted music festival. Today, the rapper has returned with an official music video for "Attitude" featuring Ballroom star Buffy Khan that will inspire you to make the most of what you've got. Have you been itching to go on a vacation, but can't afford the splurge? Set up shop in your backyard and turn it into a cute cabana! DIY is never out of style. Watch all the fun in the sun go down in the video below.