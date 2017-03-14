Ludacris & Nipsey Hussle Show TRL How To Be Big Spenders

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Ludacris is a living legend in the entertainment industry, currently killing it as the host of MTV's Fear Factor, which returns tonight at 10pm ET. Today, Luda returned to the TRL studio to discuss the craziest challenges that fans can expect to see on the show this season, vacationing in Barbados at the same time as Rihanna, and whether or not new music and more Fast & Furious films are coming.

Nipsey Hussle is fresh off the release of his debut studio album Victory Lap, so he touched down in Times Square to talk about his journey. Later on, the rappers took a fan's phone hostage in the game Dropped Call.

Nipsey Hussle closed the show with a performance of his YG-assisted single "Last Time That I Checc'd." Watch his whole set in the video below and tune into TRL on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!