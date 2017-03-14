Where Are They Now: The Artists From Justin Bieber's Iconic "Baby" Video

Eight years ago, a 16-year-old Justin Bieber introduced himself to the world with his breakout single "Baby," featuring Ludacris. The track was produced by The-Dream and Tricky Stewart and would become Justin's first ever No. 1 hit on Billboard's Hot Canadian Digital Song Sales chart where it reigned for 34 weeks. (It also peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 chart.) Little did anyone realize that the accompanying music video featured such a star-studded cast. In honor of the eighth anniversary of such a monumental piece of Justin's ascent to global pop stardom, TRL decided to investigate all the celebrities that made cameos and find out what they've been doing with their lives since "Baby" came out forever ago.
Drake
Once upon a time, Aubrey Graham was just a pretty face from Degrassi. No one could have predicted that once he switched gears as a rapper that he would completely change the game and become an icon for Toronto and the world-at-large. Since this brief cameo, he's gone on to release four full-length albums, launching his own record label and clothing line in the process. His commercial success is untouchable with a current net worth of $90 million.
Tinashe
At this point in time, Tinashe was still a member of The Stunners with Hayley Kiyoko. The girl group even opened for Justin Bieber's My World Tour in 2010. After they officially broke up, Tinashe started putting in work for her solo career and in 2014 she showed the world what she was made of with her debut album Aquarius. This year she's finally dropping the long-awaited follow-up record Joyride.
Ludacris
An industry leader for decades, Luda isn't going anywhere anytime soon. He came on TRL just yesterday to talk about his hosting duties for MTV's Fear Factor, also declaring that he's down to do more films for the Fast & Furious franchise. His last album came out in 2015, but he released a new single called "Vices" this past October so surely a full project is on the way.
Jasmine V
Back then, you knew her as the leading lady in "Baby," but did you know that Jasmine V is also an R&B singer? Shortly after this stint, she also made an appearance in the video for Sean Kingston's single "Eeenie Meenie" which Justin is featured on. While she has yet to put out a full-length album, Jasmine V has already collaborated with artists like Kendrick Lamar and Ronnie Banks so she's definitely someone worth keeping on your radar.
Lil Twist
This rapper used to be Justin's BFF, but they seem to have fallen out of touch when he got in trouble with the law... Despite that incident, he's still been making music. In 2016, he dropped an album titled Anger Management. Last month, he was featured on Alex Smalls' new single "I Been On" with Fooly Faime.