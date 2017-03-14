Aux Cord: 8 Songs For The Most Bomb Morning Commute

"Mystery of Love"- Sufjan Stevens

I have to listen to this sparingly as I don’t like to cry in public, but I love this song so much that sometimes I risk it. The Call Me By Your Name tune has getting a lot of attention for its Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, but still worth repeated spins even if you haven’t seen the movie yet. Actually, scratch that; go see Call Me By Your Name immediately and then cry about this song for an entire week like I did.