Aux Cord: 8 Songs For The Most Bomb Morning Commute

Welcome to AUX CORD, TRL’s weekly playlist feature celebrating the latest and greatest in music. Each week, someone in the TRL orbit will provide you with a completely custom playlist starring their current sonic faves. This week, TRL social coordinator Leah Williams highlights eight songs that get her going for her morning commute.
-
"Moon River"- Frank Ocean
As a lover of both Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Frank Ocean, I immediately sent this to everyone I know the first morning I heard it. Frank slows down the already melancholy song, injecting it with a soulful sound that the Audrey Hepburn original lacked. I’m a sucker for a classic, but I’m even more of a sucker for an excellent cover.
-
"Fast Car"- Tracy Chapman
I used to play this song so much that I measured distance by the number of times I could listen to it. Despite being lyrically pretty sad, it’s honestly one of my feel-good jams. I think it’s the breezy chorus, and the way Tracy Chapman taps into the specific feeling of riding in a car at night with the windows rolled down.
-
"Fulton County Jane Doe"- Brandi Carlile
“Fulton County Jane” is my favorite song on Brandi Carlile’s folksy new album. It’s sad but hopeful and a great slow tune to start my morning before I’m quite awake enough for an upbeat bop.
-
"All The Stars"- Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Let’s be real, I’m listening to all of the Black Panther soundtrack on my commute, but this one's my favorite. I would listen to anything these put out, and this is no exception: the dreamy vocals from SZA and the perfect verses from Kendrick make this a complete journey.
-
"Bloody Mother F*cking Asshole"- Martha Wainwright
It’s very explicit, and very good for shout-singing alone in a car. If someone broke you, and you’re in need of some catharsis, I highly recommend rage-listening to this song.
-
"Mystery of Love"- Sufjan Stevens
I have to listen to this sparingly as I don’t like to cry in public, but I love this song so much that sometimes I risk it. The Call Me By Your Name tune has getting a lot of attention for its Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, but still worth repeated spins even if you haven’t seen the movie yet. Actually, scratch that; go see Call Me By Your Name immediately and then cry about this song for an entire week like I did.
-
"Goodbye Earl"- Dixie Chicks
I love a throwback, I love female friendship and I love the Dixie Chicks.
-
"Loving is Easy"- Rex Orange County feat. Benny Sings
Smooth is the best way I can describe this song. I love everything about it, from the retro feel to the relaxed chorus, and its music video is a claymation delight.