Bazzi & The Cast Of 'Every Day' Stand With The Parkland Student Protests

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

TRL fave Bazzi brought all the realness to Times Square. After gushing about being a fan of his biggest supporters BTS, the 20-year-old also fessed up about some of the toxic behavior from his past that he mentions on his single "Why?".

Every Day stars Debby Ryan, Angourie Rice and Owen Teague also joined him on the couch to talk about their upcoming film 'Every Day' and whether or not they would actually want to take over someone's body (Bazzi says he'd pounce on the opportunity to possess LeBron James). After Debby revealed that her current secret hobby is DJing, the whole gang got grilled in a speedy round of Draw Straws. Later on, the discussion took a meaningful turn when Owen and Bazzi shared their thoughts on all of the students participating in school walkouts as a protest to the Parkland shooting in Florida.

Liza Koshy also checked in from the heart of Times Square where she put on a very entertaining mime performance for all the tourists in town. TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!