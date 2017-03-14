Bazzi's "Gone" Is A Theme Song For Party People

Photo courtesy of Bazzi

2018 in music has been off to a pretty great start, thanks in no small part to Bazzi. The 20-year-old singer has been introducing himself by sprinkling out a buzzy few singles, already being co-signed by global superstars like BTS and Taylor Swift. His newly released single "Gone" is the type of warning siren that should go off right before you're about to hit your limit at a social function. Sometimes you overindulge for the sake of having a good time, it happens to the best of us!

Apparently, Bazzi has a collaboration with Marshmello in the works and is also planning on hitting the studio with Camilla Cabello so definitely keep your eyes on that development(nothing I love more than TRL alums working together)!

Want more Bazzi in your life? Catch him on MTV live from the TRL studio today at 4:00pm ET! In the meantime, bump the new track below and get the pregame started.