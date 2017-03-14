Bow Wow Makes His Official Comeback On TRL

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

There's a reason Bow Wow dropped the "lil" from his name: but he's still a very big deal. Hours after releasing his brand spankin' new single "Yeaahh," the rapper and actor returned to the TRL studio for the 19th time to tell DC Young Fly and Tamara Dia all about his long-awaited comeback in the music arena. Most importantly, he shared his thoughts on becoming a meme with Lil Mama.

Bow Wow was also joined by Maino, who recently put out a track called "F Boyz." During the show, Maino reflected on his experience filming the Tupac biopic All Eyez on Me. Both rappers had nothing but praise for the late icon. Later on, Dayton Leadership Academy teacher Tina Bailey phoned in from Ohio to talk about going viral for greeting her students with the signature Black Panther handshake.

Of course, the show wouldn't be complete without Bow Wow treating all of his diehard fans to the first televised performance of "Yeaahh." Watch the whole set in the video below and tune into TRL on weekdays at 4:00pm ET.