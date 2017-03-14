Janelle Monáe Unleashes "Django Jane" & "Make Me Feel"

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Last week, Janelle Monae surprised us with an epic trailer for her forthcoming album Dirty Computer. The project is a self-described "emotion picture" that will include a narrative film. Today, Janelle dropped TWO singles to declare her long-awaited return: a Prince-inspired bouncy club bop called "Make Me Feel" and an unapologetically pro-Black woman banger titled "Django Jane," most likely a reference to the 2012 Quentin Tarantino-directed film Django Unchained.

As expected, both of the tracks come with their own striking visuals that feel like they're from different worlds. In "Django Jane," Janelle is the ring leader of a black girl clique with a mission to "let the vagina have a monologue," and I have never wanted to be initiated into a society more. Before you start freaking out about that, I should also warn you that Tessa Thompson makes a cameo in the "Make Me Feel" video and gets *very* cozy in the club with Janelle. (Anyone else getting flashbacks to Black Mirror's iconic "San Junipero" episode?) It's all too much and not enough at the same time!

Dirty Computer is officially slated to drop on April 27 on Wondaland Records. Watch this R&B queen shine as both narratives unfold in the videos below.