Smoking Is Bad But Raye, Mabel & Stefflon Don's "Cigarette" Is Fire

If you're like me, you're always drained by the time Friday hits. But for making it end of the week, this fresh collaboration from RAYE, Mabel and Stefflon Don will have you feeling fully recharged with an extra heavy dose of girl power. On the joint track, the girls gas themselves up as they sing about being irresistible to a guy who thinks he can get away with the "hit it and quit it" move to avoid catching feelings, but the only person he's playing in the situation is himself. It's like a more fun version of that intense scene in Brokeback Mountain where Jake Gyllenhaal passionately declares "I wish I knew how to quit you."

Should these U.K. stars on the rise choose to form a supergroup, I will fully support the effort with open arms. I love a good metaphor, but it's important to remind you that smoking is a really nasty habit so maybe don't do that. Besides, it's far more thrilling to burn a boy's ego to a crisp. Get your life together and bump this bouncy banger at all the ragers this weekend.