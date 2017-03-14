6 Of The Most Powerful Statements From The Parkland Survivors

Photo by Mike Stocker/Sun Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images

Last week, tragedy struck in Parkland, Florida when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and killed 17 people. The shooting is still fresh on the nation's collective conscience, but the students that survived the massacre refuse to remain silent during this traumatic time in their lives. Instead, they have been using their new visibility to demand change from the politicians who have the power to alter this country's gun laws. Every chance that they get to speak, they never hesitate to condemn the NRA and Donald Trump for continuing to allow horrible incidents like this to occur. Despite such an unfortunate circumstance, it's incredibly inspiring to see so many young people unite to fight for a cause that is so important and will ultimately save hundreds of lives. We picked six of the most powerful statements that have been spoken by the Parkland survivors. Scroll down and let it inspire you to take action.