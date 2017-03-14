6 Of The Most Powerful Statements From The Parkland Survivors

Last week, tragedy struck in Parkland, Florida when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and killed 17 people. The shooting is still fresh on the nation's collective conscience, but the students that survived the massacre refuse to remain silent during this traumatic time in their lives. Instead, they have been using their new visibility to demand change from the politicians who have the power to alter this country's gun laws. Every chance that they get to speak, they never hesitate to condemn the NRA and Donald Trump for continuing to allow horrible incidents like this to occur. Despite such an unfortunate circumstance, it's incredibly inspiring to see so many young people unite to fight for a cause that is so important and will ultimately save hundreds of lives. We picked six of the most powerful statements that have been spoken by the Parkland survivors. Scroll down and let it inspire you to take action.
-
Emma Gonzalez
"Every single person up here today, all these people should be home grieving. But instead we are up here standing together because if all our government and President can do is send thoughts and prayers, then it's time for victims to be the change that we need to see. Since the time of the Founding Fathers and since they added the Second Amendment to the Constitution, our guns have developed at a rate that leaves me dizzy. The guns have changed but our laws have not."
-
Michelle Lapidot
These students aren't playing around. Coming out swinging! Michelle Lapidot speaking #CNNTownHall #StudentsStandUp pic.twitter.com/VO69gCLOOp— PennFal25 (@PennFal25) February 22, 2018
"Was the blood of my classmates worth your blood money?"
-
Florence Yared
"We cannot protect our guns before we protect our children."
-
Delaney Tarr
"The only reason that we’ve gotten so far is that we are not afraid of losing money, we’re not afraid of getting reelected or not getting reelected, we have nothing to lose. The only thing we have to gain at this point is our safety.”
-
Tanzil Philip
"To Marion Hammer and to everyone at the NRA and everyone affiliated at the NRA: We are not afraid of you, we will not be silenced by anything you have to say. We are here, our voices are loud, and we’re not stopping until change happens."
-
Alfonso Calderon
“Everybody needs to remember, we are just children. A lot of people think that disqualifies us from even having an opinion on this sort of matter… This matters to me more than anything else in my entire life. And I want everybody to know, personally, I’m prepared to drop out of school. I’m prepared to not worry about anything besides this…I know everyone else here will fight for the rest of their lives to see sensible gun laws in this country, so that kids don’t have to fear going back to school.”