Morning Bop: Start Every Week Like You're Chance The Rapper

Monday's #MorningBop is "No Problem" by Chance The Rapper featuring 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne because it will instill the positive attitude you need to start this week off strong.
While you crank that up, here are four trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Little Dragon returns with "Sway Daisy"
I'm fine, I just can't stop crying!
Nicolas Jaar surprise dropped an album under the pseudonym A.A.L. (Against All Logic
Stream 2012-2017 in full right now.
Taylor Bennett drops "Minimum Wage"
The track arrives a few days before the rapper kicks off his Restoration of an American Idol Tour.
Pinky Pinky's "Margaret" video is a blast from the past
'90s kids, prepare to get nostalgic for your youth.