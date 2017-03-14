Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Morning Bop: Start Every Week Like You're Chance The Rapper

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "No Problem" by Chance The Rapper featuring 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne because it will instill the positive attitude you need to start this week off strong.

While you crank that up, here are four trending news stories to keep tabs on today: