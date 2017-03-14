Morning Bop: NSTASIA Will Make All Your Worries Float Away

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Parachute" by NSTASIA because it's the first thing you should listen to before you do anything else today.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
The club is a state of mind when Peggy Gou’s “Han Jan” is spinning
The Berlin-based DJ and producer is set to drop her Once EP on March 2 via Ninja Tune.
Stwo & Jeremih's "Neither Do I" visual is steamy AF
It's giving me mad Black Panther vibes.
Lil Yachty shares "Most Wanted"
Lil Boat 2 is out on March 9, don't sleep on this release!
Natalie Prass releases “Short Court Style"
The '70s style single is featured on her forthcoming album The Future And The Past due out on June 1.
45 international music festivals have pledged for gender-balanced lineups by 2022
According to Pitchfork, this is a new initiative from the PRS Foundation's new program Keychange.