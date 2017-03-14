Morning Bop: Fefe Dobson Deserves Nothing But Eternal Respect

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Take Me Away" Fefe Dobson because it's an underrated classic that we were never truly worthy of and should spend the last day of Black History Month celebrating her greatness.
While you crank that up, here are nine trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Westerman goes purple for his dreamy "Confirmation" visual
Color me obsessed!
CHVRCHES announces new album Love Is Dead
The release date is still under wraps, but my body is ready!
Princess Nokia is dropping an emo mixtape next month
The rapper discussed her upcoming project A Girl Cried Red in a new interview with DAZED.
Laura Veirs & Sufjan Stevens collab on "Watch Fire"
Is this what it sounds like when you go to heaven?
SEVDALIZA shares her new single "HUMAN NATURE"
I guarantee that your mind will be blown by the end of this song.
Yo La Tengo shares "For You Too"
The track is featured on the band's forthcoming album There’s A Riot Going On due out on March 16 via Matador Records.
SSION taps Ariel Pink for "At Least The Sky Is Blue"
The collab is fresh off O which drops this spring.
Show Me the Body has its own digital series now
The hardcore band is launching Corpus TV which will feature "young collaborators and directors working and living in New York City." The eight-part series officially premieres on March 12 via Corpus.NYC.
Watch Computer Magic's video for "Amnesia"
Want more? You're in luck because the Brooklyn-based singer/producer's album DANZ is out now.