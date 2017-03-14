4 Things You Didn't Already Know About Stefflon Don

Photo by Kristen Maldonado/MTV

Before singer and rapper Stefflon Don makes her upcoming appearance on TRL next week, we had the honor of getting to know her in advance of her MTV debut. The 26-year-old Britain-born lyricist is one of many U.K. hip-hop artists making waves in the U.S., so we allowed her to introduce herself with some insights about her favorite things as well as her own rising U.K. faves.

Apparently, if Stefflon wasn't riding the music wave right now she would probably be pursuing a career in comedy. She also has a weird obsession with ice of all things, and no she doesn't mean diamonds. "I love to eat ice," she said. "I eat ice all the time... I'm Mrs. steal your ice in your fridge kind of girl."

Next month, Stefflon is slated to drop a new mixtape with a handful of special guest features and she revealed that Future will be featured on the next single off the project (which officially sounds like it's going to blow our minds). When she's not working on her own stuff, Stefflon is blasting U.K. MCs like her faves J Hus, Stormzy and Dutch.

"We got J Hus, I think he's so lit, super talented. Stormzy, he's been smashing it, killing it. He literally just ripped the BRITs to shreds," she said. "And we got my brother Dutch, he's been dropping some tunes. He's been named one of the favorites from a lot of sick rappers in the U.K."

Tune into TRL next week to see Stefflon Don in the flesh! If you can't wait that long, peep TRL's latest Instagram Stories for a little preview. Oh, and make sure that you have her hot new collab with RAYE and Mabel on repeat all weekend long!