Watch Jaden Smith Star Alongside Harry Hudson In His Modern Western Film

Last year, Jaden Smith returned to the spotlight by dropping his highly anticipated debut album SYRE. He's steadily released visuals from the stunning project but today, the icon switched gears by starring in a Directed x MODELS-directed short film for his friend Harry Hudson titled Can Cowboys Cry. It has everything you could ever want and more: pastel colored sunsets, dramatic knife fights in the desert, a profound monologue, and a steamy romance that ties it all together. In a press statement, the folk singer explained how the project is an “emotional journey through love, loss and self-discovery in a modern, western landscape.”

“The themes in this film are very nostalgic for me because I grew up watching western films with my Pops and listening to Johnny Cash,” he said. “My whole album was inspired by the music my Dad introduced me to so it was only right that I paid homage by creating my own western. My album is a journey of self-discovery–taking you from a dark point in my life to a light point in my life. 'Can Cowboys Cry' represents the exact same feeling but told in a different story.”

All of the songs featured in the film are included on Harry's forthcoming album Yesterday’s Tomorrow Night. MSFTS has not revealed a release date yet, but it's expected to come out this spring. Watch the dreamy narrative unfold in the video below.