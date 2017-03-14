Watch Blac Youngsta Perform "Booty" On TRL

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Times Square was bursting to the brim with new talent over at the TRL studio today. Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta recently dropped his 223 album featuring heavy hitters like French Montana, Travis Scott, Yo Gotti and Lil Yachty, so he had to celebrate the big release with DC Young Fly, Wild 'N Out's Justina Valentine and Siesta Key superfan Spencer Pratt.

After Spencer officially declared war on Kylie Jenner for coming for Snapchat, This Is Us star Lonnie Chavis dropped in to talk about his experience on the award-winning show, working with Sterling K. Brown, and he even spilled some secrets about what goes down behind-the-scenes. The nine-year-old actor also busted out some of his fave dance moves.

Later on, Blac Youngsta performed his hit single "Booty." The Beatmonster Marc and Yung Lan-produced track has been streamed on Spotify more than 10.6 million times, so it's safe to say that people across the world are showing their appreciation for booties everywhere. Watch the whole set go down in the video below.