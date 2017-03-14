Laverne Cox Came To Scrape Scalps With "Beat For The Gods"

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Laverne Cox made her official music debut with a fresh single called "Beat for the Gods." The accompanying video for the Benjamin K. Damptey-produced club hit will give you life as Laverne channels her inner Grace Jones. In a recent interview with OUT Magazine, the Orange Is The New Black star explained how the song is "a reflection of my old club days in New York and a sort of longing for that kind of situation."

“I just wanted it to be a cute song for the kids to vogue to,” she said. “It really is an homage to that community, the kids who vogue, the kids who drag, the nightclub scene.”

Unfortunately, it looks like this is a one-off for now; Laverne is not interested in dropping a full-length album. “I don’t want to do an album," she added. "I don’t want to be a pop star." As always, it's important to count your blessings and I am eternally grateful that this bop now exists. Stop everything and watch the video right now!

Excuse me, have you seen my wig floating around anywhere?