Aux Cord: 11 Songs That Channel The Energy Of The Full Moon

Welcome to AUX CORD, TRL’s weekly playlist feature celebrating the latest and greatest in music. Each week, someone in the TRL orbit will be providing you with a completely custom playlist starring their current sonic faves. This week, TRL editor Sydney Gore picks 11 songs that will set the mood for tonight's full moon.
"Werewolf"- Fiona Apple
Don't be afraid to fight your demons!
"Ceilings"- Local Natives
A friendly reminder to look up at the sky.
"La Lune"- King Krule
Because nothing comforts my sensitive soul more than Archy Marshall's howling.
"Neither Do I"- Stwo & Jeremih
What could be more moon-like than two lovers caught up in a late night rendezvous? Get cozy, y'all.
"Ache"- FKA twigs
All I've ever wanted is for someone to tell me, "Your love make my night go boom." So enchanting, no? The chorus of this Tic-produced track sounds like something that would be chanted at some sort of midnight ritual or sacrifice arround a massive bonfire deep in the woods.
"Ice Moon"- SZA
Before she took back control, SZA was out here making layered electro-R&B bangers that transported your mind to other dimensions. Also, it's still technically wintertime right now and I am chilly AF.
"Clair de Lune"- Flight Facilities featuring Christine Hoberg
Historically speaking, "Clair de Lune" is one of the most famous pieces of classical music of all time. I find it really fascinating how it originally started as a Paul Verlaine poem that composer Claude Debussy reinterpreted into a movement for his Suite bergamasque. Since then, it's taken on so many other forms including plays, books and even more musical compositions. Flight Facilities' version of the song is pulsing with drama as Christine Hoberg's haunting voice emphasizes the brutal pain of parting ways with a lover. It's like a lullaby for lonely hearts that you can slow dance to.
"Show Me How"- Men I Trust
Because all that daydreaming can be dangerous if it involves things from the past that are no longer a part of the present. Let go and let grow, my loves!
"Moon River"- Frank Ocean
This Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer cover is a full-on spiritual cleansing. Grab a tissue and let those tears drop while Frank serenades you.
"Scales"- Solange featuring Kelela
Never forget that you can still glow in the moonlight. If you truly believe in yourself, you can shine in any element.
"Moon on the Bath"- Japanese Breakfast
Play this fuzzy instrumental tune while you collect all of the scattered thoughts that have been building up inside that pretty little head of yours right before you doze off tonight.