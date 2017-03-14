Aux Cord: 11 Songs That Channel The Energy Of The Full Moon

"Clair de Lune"- Flight Facilities featuring Christine Hoberg

Historically speaking, "Clair de Lune" is one of the most famous pieces of classical music of all time. I find it really fascinating how it originally started as a Paul Verlaine poem that composer Claude Debussy reinterpreted into a movement for his Suite bergamasque. Since then, it's taken on so many other forms including plays, books and even more musical compositions. Flight Facilities' version of the song is pulsing with drama as Christine Hoberg's haunting voice emphasizes the brutal pain of parting ways with a lover. It's like a lullaby for lonely hearts that you can slow dance to.