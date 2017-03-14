Kelela's "Frontline" Visual Is An Afrofuturism Animation For Adults

With Black Panther having its big cultural moment, the era of Afrofuturism is in full force. Black artists have been pushing the aesthetic into the mainstream for years, and Kelela has always been one of the leaders of the pack. Her latest, the animated visual for "Frontline" is a prime example. Last year, the single was featured in the second season of HBO's Insecure. Created in collaboration with Mischa Notcutt and Claudia Matè, the R&B singer has envisioned her own digital world for this empowering breakup ballad to take on a new life.

"With this Sims-like video, I was able to tell my story in a light-hearted but dramatic way," she told Rolling Stone. "It's about leaving your ex with the wind in your hair while acknowledging a curiously complex feeling of pain that he has left you for a white woman."

As previously mentioned, the animation will have you feeling nostalgic for the countless amount of hours you once devoted to playing The Sims during your childhood (have no shame, we've all been there!) Of course, if you and an ex recently went your separate ways, that will probably be on your mind as well. Let your imagination run wild through the video below.