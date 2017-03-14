CHVRCHES & Matt Berninger's "My Enemy" Is A Battle Of The Heart

Photo by Danny Clinch

Last month, CHVRCHES marked their return by dropping the upbeat "Get Out." Today, the band is switching gears with a moodier new single called "My Enemy," bound to cause all the lonely hearts out there to ache with longing. Matt Berninger from The National is the track's featured guest and in a press release, frontwoman Lauren Mayberry touched on the band's history with The National and how they started from being "huge fans" to playing at the same festivals and eventually working on the 7-inches For Planned Parenthood campaign together.

"It's really inspiring and reassuring to meet other artists you admire and realise that they are trying to do some good in the world," she said. "We kept in touch after that and, when it came time to record 'My Enemy,' Iain and Martin suggested I email Matt to see if he'd like to sing on it. We never realistically thought he'd have time to do it but he replied right away and recorded the track at his house the next day.”

Both tracks will be featured on their forthcoming album titled Love Is Dead, due out on May 25 via Glassnote Records. View the official tracklist here and stream the latest single in full below.