Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Morning Bop: "Shutdown" This Whole Day The Skepta Way

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Shutdown" by Skepta because March is a new month to make history like this legendary grime star.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Flight Facilities returns with "Need You" featuring NÏKA

    As if you needed another excuse to hit the dance floor.

  2. Kehlani's remix of Cherrie's "163 För Evigt" is incredible

    OD on this girl power.

  3. Rae Sremmurd drops "Powerglide" featuring Juicy J

    The boys are back and keeping things fresher than ever! Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi also released their own solo tracks, "Hurt to Look" and "Brxnks Truck."

  4. Young Fathers share their new single "Toy"

    Wind it up!

  5. Future shares what he's looking for in a wife on "I.C.W.N.T."

    In case you were wondering, that stands for “I Can’t Wife No Thot."