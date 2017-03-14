Morning Bop: "Shutdown" This Whole Day The Skepta Way

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Shutdown" by Skepta because March is a new month to make history like this legendary grime star.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Flight Facilities returns with "Need You" featuring NÏKA
As if you needed another excuse to hit the dance floor.
-
Kehlani's remix of Cherrie's "163 För Evigt" is incredible
OD on this girl power.
-
Rae Sremmurd drops "Powerglide" featuring Juicy J
The boys are back and keeping things fresher than ever! Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi also released their own solo tracks, "Hurt to Look" and "Brxnks Truck."
-
Young Fathers share their new single "Toy"
Wind it up!
-
Future shares what he's looking for in a wife on "I.C.W.N.T."
In case you were wondering, that stands for “I Can’t Wife No Thot."